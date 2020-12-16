AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Is Currently 0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] gained 0.85% or 0.13 points to close at $15.43 with a heavy trading volume of 5701335 shares. The company report on December 11, 2020 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Leadership Succession.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced that, effective July 1, 2021, Gary Kain, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”). As Executive Chairman, Mr. Kain will remain an integral member of the executive management team and continue to play a significant role in the Company’s ongoing investment decisions, risk management activities, and capital management strategies. In his new capacity, Mr. Kain will also, in consultation with the Lead Independent Director, preside over AGNC’s board and stockholder meetings. Mr. Kain’s term as Executive Chairman will begin on July 1, 2021 and is expected to continue through at least December 31, 2022. Prue Larocca, currently AGNC’s Board Chair, will continue as the Board’s Lead Independent Director and will become Vice Chair, effective July 1, 2021.

, the Board also announced that it has selected Peter Federico, who currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Mr. Kain as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Kuehl, who currently serves as Executive Vice President, to become the Company’s Chief Investment Officer, both effective July 1, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $15.325, the shares rose to $15.44 and dropped to $15.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGNC points out that the company has recorded 15.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -146.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 5701335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.09.

Trading performance analysis for AGNC stock

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.68, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.59 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.59.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.23. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of $13,490,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -0.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

There are presently around $4,829 million, or 58.90% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,026,251, which is approximately -9.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,241,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.35 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $236.04 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 34,659,427 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 60,064,099 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 218,211,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,935,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,506,476 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 19,462,311 shares during the same period.