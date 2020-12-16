AGCO Corporation [AGCO] moved up 8.36: Why It’s Important

AGCO Corporation [NYSE: AGCO] closed the trading session at $96.48 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.49, while the highest price level was $96.604. The company report on December 14, 2020 that AGCO Appoints Bob De Lange to Board of Directors.

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced the election of Bob De Lange to its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2021. “We are delighted to have Bob join our Board of Directors,” said Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO Corporation. “He brings extensive digitalization and distribution experience, while having leadership roles in the U.S and internationally. His experience will provide an important perspective and contribution to our board.”.

Mr. De Lange, who is 51, is the Group President, Services, Distribution and Digital, at Caterpillar Corporation, the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturer. Mr. De Lange joined Caterpillar in 1993 and has served in various leadership capacities. In his current role, he is responsible for management of the Caterpillar brand and distribution network. His dealer management role includes both relationship management as well as development of dealer capability and productivity. Previously, Mr. De Lange served as Caterpillar’s Group President of Construction Industries, responsible for managing an approximately $20 billion business producing highly engineered, capital intensive products, such as backhoes, excavators, loaders and tractors. His global experience includes world-wide product management responsibilities with work assignments in Europe and Asia. Mr. De Lange earned his Bachelor of Science degree, as well as his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium in 1992. He also received his Master of Business Administration from the EDHEC University in France in 1993.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.89 percent and weekly performance of 8.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 76.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 644.48K shares, AGCO reached to a volume of 1233621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGCO shares is $99.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AGCO Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for AGCO Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $114, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AGCO stock. On October 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AGCO shares from 58 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGCO Corporation is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGCO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AGCO Corporation [AGCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.25. With this latest performance, AGCO shares gained by 4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.77, while it was recorded at 90.87 for the last single week of trading, and 66.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGCO Corporation [AGCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.90 and a Gross Margin at +21.27. AGCO Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for AGCO is now 11.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.40. Additionally, AGCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] managed to generate an average of $5,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.AGCO Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGCO Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO Corporation go to 11.89%.

There are presently around $5,705 million, or 82.90% of AGCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,449,878, which is approximately -4.843% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,294,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.82 million in AGCO stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $367.84 million in AGCO stock with ownership of nearly -6.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGCO Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in AGCO Corporation [NYSE:AGCO] by around 5,555,999 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 7,460,853 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 46,116,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,133,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGCO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,362 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 301,202 shares during the same period.