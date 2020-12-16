17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] is 32.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: YQ] traded at a low on 12/15/20, posting a -6.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.99. The company report on December 4, 2020 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,400,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with two ADSs representing five class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$10.50 per ADS. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 4, 2020 under the ticker symbol “YQ.” The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,110,000 additional ADSs. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 17EdTech, are expected to be approximately US$287.7 million if the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option, and approximately US$330.9 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

The market cap for YQ stock reached $2.79 billion, with 199.15 million shares outstanding and 50.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, YQ reached a trading volume of 1935885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for YQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.23.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.18 and a Gross Margin at +57.30. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -237.23.

Return on Total Capital for YQ is now -131.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.65. Additionally, YQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] managed to generate an average of -$71,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.