why Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.83

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that the Company will be providing an industry perspective on the usage of Augmented Reality smart glasses in healthcare during a keynote presentation as part of the upcoming VRARA Healthcare Forum being held virtually on December 16, 2020 beginning at 12:00 PM EST.

Vuzix Smart Glasses are now being used in hospitals around the world to perform a wide range of functions including training, virtual rounds within ICUs, triage in the emergency room and in the operating room to guide surgeons during surgery, and to provide remote training and mentor remote doctors. The past year has been a challenging one for many businesses in supporting their operations, but it also has opened the door for the deployment of new innovative technologies like Smart Glasses, especially within the healthcare industry.

Vuzix Corporation stock has also gained 10.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VUZI stock has inclined by 15.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 107.30% and gained 140.30% year-on date.

The market cap for VUZI stock reached $196.34 million, with 39.84 million shares outstanding and 38.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, VUZI reached a trading volume of 4089814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2016, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $10, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 29.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -398.26 and a Gross Margin at -102.68. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -93.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.65. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$300,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $27 million, or 15.60% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,225,565, which is approximately 6.537% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,083,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.23 million in VUZI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $3.01 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 44.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 1,247,530 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 495,834 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,882,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,625,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 781,731 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 105,951 shares during the same period.