why Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.61

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] slipped around -0.31 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.56 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Media Advisory – CMHC to release results from its national Housing Market Assessment (HMA) report.

Manulife Financial Corporation stock is now -13.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MFC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.10 and lowest of $17.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.23, which means current price is +103.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 3351413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.51.

How has MFC stock performed recently?

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading, and 13.91 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manulife Financial Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 8.82%.