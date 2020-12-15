why International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $137.13

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] traded at a low on 12/11/20, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $124.27. The company report on December 11, 2020 that IBM Collaborates with AWS on Security for Hybrid Cloud.

IBM Security (NYSE: IBM) announced new technology initiatives leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed to help clients simplify and extend their security visibility across AWS and hybrid cloud environments. The projects include integrations with AWS security services, quick start deployment for key IBM Security technologies, as well as expert consulting and managed security services support.

As businesses move further into hybrid cloud operations, security teams may struggle to protect increasingly diverse and complex IT environments. Security system complexity is also a challenge and was identified as the top factor increasing data breach costs amongst surveyed organizations in the 2020 Cost of a Data Breach Report from IBM and Ponemon Institute1. As a result, companies are seeking solutions to streamline and modernize their security operations for the hybrid cloud era, which may be achieved through integrated offerings and collaboration between security leaders and cloud service providers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4442861 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Business Machines Corporation stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $111.35 billion, with 891.38 million shares outstanding and 889.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4442861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $137.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $111, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.90, while it was recorded at 125.29 for the last single week of trading, and 120.67 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.87. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.04. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $24,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corporation posted 4.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to -1.09%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $63,169 million, or 58.60% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,167,799, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,946,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.57 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.58 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 920 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 16,486,463 shares. Additionally, 938 investors decreased positions by around 23,233,754 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 468,603,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,323,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,114,308 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 2,994,677 shares during the same period.