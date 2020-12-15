Wells Fargo slashes price target on Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] – find out why.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] slipped around -0.53 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.89 at the close of the session, down -6.29%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Antero Midstream Announces Pricing of Upsized $550 Million Offering of Senior Notes.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream”) announced the pricing of the private placement by Antero Midstream Partners LP (“Antero Midstream Partners”), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Antero Midstream, to eligible purchasers of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at par (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Antero Midstream estimates that proceeds of the offering will be approximately $544 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and estimated expenses, which Antero Midstream Partners intends to use to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its credit facility.

Antero Midstream Corporation stock is now 3.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.59 and lowest of $7.8536 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.57, which means current price is +366.86% above from all time high which was touched on 12/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 7763736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $6.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has AM stock performed recently?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 26.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.20 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 8.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.44 and a Gross Margin at +58.98. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.80.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.01. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of -$649,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Midstream Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -231.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM.

Insider trade positions for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,193 million, or 57.10% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,024,413, which is approximately -2.622% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 27,676,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.37 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $189.78 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly -1.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 20,647,389 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 39,658,173 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 217,670,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,975,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,563,608 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,788,254 shares during the same period.