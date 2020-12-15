Wells Fargo lifts Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] slipped around -0.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.69 at the close of the session, down -5.33%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:PK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now -35.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PK Stock saw the intraday high of $17.9134 and lowest of $16.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.58, which means current price is +318.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 3638628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $11 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PK shares from 9 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67.

How has PK stock performed recently?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 27.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.45 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.59. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of $627,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $3,244 million, or 85.40% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,697,976, which is approximately -4.281% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,562,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.64 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $170.69 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -3.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 31,512,031 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 31,366,056 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 131,487,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,365,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,198,875 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,061,736 shares during the same period.