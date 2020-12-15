Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $160

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] loss -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $145.65 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Walmart Announces More Than $700 Million in Additional Associate Bonuses, Tops $2.8 Billion in Total Cash Bonuses to Associates in 2020.

Company also extends associate COVID emergency leave policy to July 5, 2021.

Walmart announced more than $700 million in additional cash bonuses to its U.S. based associates. The company’s latest bonus announcement includes $319 million in quarterly bonuses paid in associates’ Nov. 25 paychecks following strong third quarter business performance and an estimated $388 million in special cash bonuses to be paid Dec. 24 in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic. Full and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses.

Walmart Inc. represents 2.83 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $412.20 billion with the latest information. WMT stock price has been found in the range of $145.40 to $147.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 8337799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $161.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $157 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $157.50, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WMT stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WMT shares from 135 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.05, while it was recorded at 147.48 for the last single week of trading, and 131.49 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.10 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.84.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 14.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.01. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] managed to generate an average of $6,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.30.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walmart Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 6.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $122,358 million, or 30.40% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,071,520, which is approximately -1.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,111,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.69 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.81 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -3.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,230 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 40,218,847 shares. Additionally, 898 investors decreased positions by around 35,717,016 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 764,147,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 840,083,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,044,174 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,123,048 shares during the same period.