Wall Street Analyst Initiated Curis Inc. [CRIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] closed the trading session at $8.20 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.28, while the highest price level was $8.66. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Curis Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock with $169.6 Million in Gross Proceeds, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 29,500,000 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 3,847,826 shares, at the public offering price of $5.75 per share (the Offering). Curis expects the net proceeds from the Offering to be approximately $159.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as joint book-runners for the Offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. acted as co-lead managers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 382.35 percent and weekly performance of 469.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 540.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 577.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 632.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.00M shares, CRIS reached to a volume of 7531612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Laidlaw have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.47.

CRIS stock trade performance evaluation

Curis Inc. [CRIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 469.44. With this latest performance, CRIS shares gained by 577.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 540.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 443.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.87 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1.25 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -243.46 and a Gross Margin at +93.72. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.28.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -81.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.05. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 218.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 178.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,147,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Curis Inc. [CRIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Curis Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRIS.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $168 million, or 36.80% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,950,051, which is approximately 15.116% of the company’s market cap and around 9.65% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.93 million in CRIS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $12.66 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly -29.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 3,073,450 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,467,067 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,921,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,461,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,523,861 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 591,124 shares during the same period.