Verastem Inc. [VSTM] moved down -5.02: Why It’s Important

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] traded at a low on 12/14/20, posting a -5.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.27. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in Recurrent Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer.

Previous Data from Investigator-Initiated Phase 1/2 Trial Show Encouraging Response Rates, Durability and a Favorable Safety Profile.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Phase 2 Adaptive Trial Design to Evaluate VS-6766 Alone and in Combination with Defactinib.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5298054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verastem Inc. stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.70%.

The market cap for VSTM stock reached $387.03 million, with 169.51 million shares outstanding and 158.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 5298054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95.

How has VSTM stock performed recently?

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 50.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.75 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -758.14 and a Gross Margin at +81.46. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -854.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -73.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,498.91. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,493.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,105,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Insider trade positions for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

There are presently around $146 million, or 44.40% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,337,965, which is approximately 11.343% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 10,747,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.4 million in VSTM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.59 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly -0.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 11,361,447 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 18,767,434 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 34,002,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,131,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,818,025 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 12,509,200 shares during the same period.