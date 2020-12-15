VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] moved up 6.71: Why It’s Important

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] jumped around 0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.34 at the close of the session, up 6.71%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that VBI Vaccines Selects Syneos Health as Commercialization Partner for Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine.

– VBI and Syneos Health partner to prepare for commercial launch of VBI’s 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, pending regulatory approvals- Syneos Health selected for their robust and innovative commercialization experience and deep vaccine expertise, including successful partnerships with leading vaccine manufacturers- The BLA was submitted to FDA (U.S.) on November 30, 2020 and the MAA was submitted to EMA (Europe) on November 20, 2020.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, and Syneos Health (Nasdaq: SYNH), the leading Contract Commercialization Organization (CCO) and the longest-tenured U.S. provider of outsourced sales teams, announced a partnership for the commercialization of VBI’s 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Canada, pending regulatory approvals. VBI and Syneos Health have been working together on the pre-launch strategy and activity since the fourth quarter of 2019. The companies have expanded their relationship to build the leadership team and field teams dedicated to VBI and incorporate full service commercialization solutions.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is now 142.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VBIV Stock saw the intraday high of $3.46 and lowest of $3.115 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.93, which means current price is +384.06% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, VBIV reached a trading volume of 9080996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2019, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 524.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88.

How has VBIV stock performed recently?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 36.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2075.96 and a Gross Margin at -310.09. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2467.94.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -42.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.47. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$438,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings analysis for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

Insider trade positions for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

There are presently around $421 million, or 57.74% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.52% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,560,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.99 million in VBIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.84 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -6.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 33,513,604 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,899,715 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 86,766,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,179,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,689,245 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,371,252 shares during the same period.