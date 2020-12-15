Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] is -39.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] price plunged by -4.47 percent to reach at -$2.64. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.98 per share. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2020.

About Valero.

A sum of 3987735 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.46M shares. Valero Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $60.05 and dropped to a low of $56.24 until finishing in the latest session at $56.39.

The one-year VLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.98. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $61.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $48 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VLO stock. On July 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VLO shares from 85 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.81, while it was recorded at 58.61 for the last single week of trading, and 52.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +4.44. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now 11.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.28. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of $236,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.06.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

VLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -5.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,642 million, or 79.30% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,107,942, which is approximately 16.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,691,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.36 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -1.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 35,844,806 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 30,963,576 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 246,047,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,856,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,023,501 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 5,385,856 shares during the same period.