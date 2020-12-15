Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Stock trading around $1.21 per share: What’s Next?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] gained 17.48% or 0.18 points to close at $1.21 with a heavy trading volume of 5337961 shares. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Hosts Business Update Conference Call.

Call to be held on Thursday, December 17th at 11:00am EST.

via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, announced that it will hold a business update conference call for investors and shareholders. The call will be hosted by Timber’s Chief Executive Officer, John Koconis, and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Lucchese.

It opened the trading session at $1.07, the shares rose to $1.36 and dropped to $1.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMBR points out that the company has recorded -46.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 517.63K shares, TMBR reached to a volume of 5337961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.48.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 28.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0458, while it was recorded at 1.1180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2992 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.20% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 158,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 14,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $13000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 184,926 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 58,740 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 55,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,897 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 57,678 shares during the same period.