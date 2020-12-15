The AES Corporation [AES] Stock trading around $21.30 per share: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.06%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that sPower Expands New York Portfolio Through 1-Gigawatt Acquisition.

sPower acquires nine Upstate New York solar projects from National Grid Renewables.

sPower, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), announced the acquisition of nine solar projects in New York from National Grid Renewables, the renewable energy arm of National Grid’s competitive, unregulated division. The portfolio includes projects in Franklin, Jefferson, Chautauqua, Lewis, and other counties across Upstate New York. This portfolio is estimated to have a 1-gigawatt (GWdc) capacity of renewable energy.

Over the last 12 months, AES stock rose by 12.58%. The one-year The AES Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.13. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.97 billion, with 665.00 million shares outstanding and 663.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, AES stock reached a trading volume of 4859754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $22.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 19 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 70.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.39, while it was recorded at 21.07 for the last single week of trading, and 16.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.52. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.80%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,939 million, or 93.70% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,611,595, which is approximately -4.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 81,245,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in AES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $987.66 million in AES stock with ownership of nearly -5.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 45,277,108 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 55,581,193 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 506,602,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,460,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,222,636 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 10,565,914 shares during the same period.