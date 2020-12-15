Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Stock trading around $160.61 per share: What’s Next?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.55%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Texas Instruments makes high-reliability products immediately available for purchase on TI.com.

TI opens its inventory of thousands of space-grade and military-grade products to help aerospace and defense electronics companies meet growing demand.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) announced that it is making most of its high-reliability (HiRel) semiconductor products immediately available for online purchase on TI.com, helping aerospace and defense companies quickly get the authentic TI products they need for their next-generation space-grade and military-grade designs. For more information, visit www.ti.com/TIHiRel-pr.

Over the last 12 months, TXN stock rose by 27.40%. The one-year Texas Instruments Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.58. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $148.71 billion, with 917.00 million shares outstanding and 915.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, TXN stock reached a trading volume of 4106728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $158.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $140 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 80.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.94, while it was recorded at 163.67 for the last single week of trading, and 131.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.54 and a Gross Margin at +61.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 39.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.88. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $167,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

TXN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124,736 million, or 86.60% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,437,952, which is approximately -1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,729,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.04 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.43 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -2.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 811 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 29,188,422 shares. Additionally, 716 investors decreased positions by around 26,324,282 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 721,125,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,638,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,186,216 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,409,397 shares during the same period.