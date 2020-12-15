Telsey Advisory Group lifts The Home Depot Inc. [HD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.12%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Buyout.

Over the last 12 months, HD stock rose by 24.06%. The one-year The Home Depot Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.94. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $286.20 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, HD stock reached a trading volume of 4569286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $305.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $330 to $350, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on HD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 185.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.11, while it was recorded at 264.45 for the last single week of trading, and 251.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.37 and a Gross Margin at +32.28. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.20.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 51.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.48. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $27,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Home Depot Inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 7.60%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $200,639 million, or 71.80% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,546,232, which is approximately -1.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,511,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.26 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.66 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -0.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,218 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 20,449,257 shares. Additionally, 1,236 investors decreased positions by around 22,907,022 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 712,117,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,473,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,721,260 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,224,071 shares during the same period.