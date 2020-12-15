TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] Is Currently 6.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: TCF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.24% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.53%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of TCF Financial Corporation (“TCF” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TCF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (“Huntington”) (NASDAQ:HBAN). Under the terms of the agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington stock for each share of TCF common stock they hold, implying a total consideration of $38.82 based on Huntington’s December 11, 2020 closing price of $12.93.

The investigation concerns whether the TCF Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Huntington is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is well below the 52-week high of $47.46 for TCF shares.

Over the last 12 months, TCF stock dropped by -19.22%. The one-year TCF Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.36. The average equity rating for TCF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.78 billion, with 151.77 million shares outstanding and 150.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 816.45K shares, TCF stock reached a trading volume of 6402878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCF shares is $35.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for TCF Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for TCF Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $31, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on TCF stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TCF shares from 46 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCF Financial Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.25.

TCF Stock Performance Analysis:

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, TCF shares gained by 17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.64 for TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.96, while it was recorded at 35.72 for the last single week of trading, and 27.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TCF Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.54. TCF Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.26.

Return on Total Capital for TCF is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.45. Additionally, TCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.63.

TCF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TCF Financial Corporation posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCF Financial Corporation go to -2.70%.

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,745 million, or 87.70% of TCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,250,066, which is approximately -3.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,636,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.87 million in TCF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $241.02 million in TCF stock with ownership of nearly 0.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TCF Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:TCF] by around 6,768,975 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 7,827,041 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 113,808,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,404,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCF stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,135 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,060,652 shares during the same period.