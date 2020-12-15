Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $195

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.44%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Provides Statement Regarding Offer for Codemasters Group Holdings plc by Codex Games Limited, an Indirect Subsidiary of Electronic Arts Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) noted the announcement by Codex Games Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Electronic Arts Inc. (“Electronic Arts”) of a firm intention to make an offer for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (“Codemasters”) at 604 pence in cash for each Codemasters share held (the “Electronic Arts Offer”) and the announcement by the Board of Codemasters to change its recommendation from the acquisition of Codemasters by Take-Two in favor of the Electronic Arts Offer.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Take-Two is considering its position in relation to Codemasters and a further announcement will be made when appropriate.

Over the last 12 months, TTWO stock rose by 60.24%. The one-year Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.75. The average equity rating for TTWO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.17 billion, with 114.44 million shares outstanding and 112.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, TTWO stock reached a trading volume of 3639246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $191.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $155 to $166. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TTWO shares from 120 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 6.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TTWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 21.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.00 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.95, while it was recorded at 188.10 for the last single week of trading, and 148.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.77 and a Gross Margin at +48.31. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.09.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $69,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TTWO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 15.28%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,626 million, or 94.00% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,619,360, which is approximately -3.75% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,018,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly -2.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 8,152,472 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 9,964,587 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 87,549,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,666,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 997,407 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,995,299 shares during the same period.