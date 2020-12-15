Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] Is Currently 13.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ: SYBX] closed the trading session at $2.54 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.40, while the highest price level was $3.04. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Synlogic Announces Advancement of SYNB1891 to Combination Arm Dosing with PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitor in the on-going Phase 1 Study for the Treatment of Solid Tumors and Lymphoma.

– SYNB1891 demonstrates STING activation and target engagement in the tumor microenvironment in monotherapy cohorts -.

Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, announced SYNB1891 has advanced into the combination therapy stage of the ongoing Phase 1 trial. SYNB1891 is an investigational drug for the intra-tumoral treatment of solid tumors and lymphoma, composed of an engineered Synthetic Biotic designed to activate the STING pathway in the tumor microenvironment in order to upregulate the patient’s immune response.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.55 percent and weekly performance of 11.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 669.84K shares, SYBX reached to a volume of 23469680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synlogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Synlogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on SYBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synlogic Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

SYBX stock trade performance evaluation

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.89. With this latest performance, SYBX shares gained by 19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.16 for Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2446.45. Synlogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2309.94.

Return on Total Capital for SYBX is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.94. Additionally, SYBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] managed to generate an average of -$675,961 per employee.Synlogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synlogic Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYBX.

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 39.90% of SYBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYBX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,229,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 2,651,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.74 million in SYBX stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $5.16 million in SYBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synlogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ:SYBX] by around 71,056 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,450,153 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 12,268,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,789,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYBX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,096 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 831,732 shares during the same period.