Summit Insights lifts Splunk Inc. [SPLK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] gained 2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $159.38 price per share at the time.

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Splunk Inc. represents 160.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.27 billion with the latest information. SPLK stock price has been found in the range of $155.30 to $159.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, SPLK reached a trading volume of 3282365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $203.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $235 to $180, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on SPLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 8.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.57.

Trading performance analysis for SPLK stock

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, SPLK shares dropped by -16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.84, while it was recorded at 156.94 for the last single week of trading, and 177.38 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc. [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.17 and a Gross Margin at +81.62. Splunk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.27.

Return on Total Capital for SPLK is now -7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.54. Additionally, SPLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] managed to generate an average of -$58,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Splunk Inc. posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Splunk Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

There are presently around $23,554 million, or 94.20% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 25,002,184, which is approximately 2.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,300,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.65 billion in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly -1.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Splunk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 7,973,187 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 10,053,347 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 129,757,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,784,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 875,456 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,899 shares during the same period.