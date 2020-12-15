Stephens lifts Centene Corporation [CNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] price plunged by -0.98 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on December 11, 2020 that QualChoice Health Insurance Hires Chris O’Dwyer as New Director of Sales.

QualChoice Health Insurance has announced that Chris O’Dwyer has joined the company as Director of Sales, effective Nov. 23.

Over the course of O’Dwyer’s 28-year career in health insurance sales, he has held positions on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the health insurance industry. Most recently, he worked for CIGNA, where he served as the new business manager for small markets around Arkansas. Prior to that, O’Dwyer spent 25 years with two of the top 5 mid-south regional brokerage firms, Hagan Newkirk Financial Services (now Arthur J. Gallagher) and the Hatcher Agency. Shifting to the carrier side of the industry with CoreSource, A Trustmark Company, he worked directly with large and small groups, both fully insured and self-funded.

A sum of 4241413 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.64M shares. Centene Corporation shares reached a high of $61.51 and dropped to a low of $59.9701 until finishing in the latest session at $60.71.

The one-year CNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.78. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $82.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.65, while it was recorded at 63.01 for the last single week of trading, and 62.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.86. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.77.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.60. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $23,339 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corporation posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 13.04%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,907 million, or 95.10% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,560,804, which is approximately -2.241% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,695,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in CNC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.44 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -15.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 39,071,769 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 41,350,150 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 461,616,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,038,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,722,116 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,112,677 shares during the same period.