Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] stock Initiated by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $12

The company report on December 14, 2020 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nora Brennan to Board of Directors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI) a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, announced the appointment of Nora Brennan to its Board of Directors. Ms. Brennan fills a vacancy left by Ms. Elizabeth Czerepak, who retired from the Board effective December 10, 2020.

“We are delighted to have Ms. Brennan join Spectrum’s Board of Directors as the company continues to focus its development efforts on novel treatments for patients with cancer,” said William Ashton, Chairman of the Board, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “Her leadership and experience in the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors make her an ideal contributor to our future growth. We would also like to thank Ms. Czerepak for her dedicated service and numerous contributions to the Board, and we wish her well in all of her future endeavors.”.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 145.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $750.08 million with the latest information. SPPI stock price has been found in the range of $4.76 to $5.229.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, SPPI reached a trading volume of 3136914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for SPPI stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, SPPI shares gained by 33.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SPPI is now -58.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, SPPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] managed to generate an average of -$927,301 per employee.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPPI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $490 million, or 66.80% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,468,194, which is approximately 36.508% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,496,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.09 million in SPPI stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $38.92 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 25,684,853 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,334,983 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 64,258,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,278,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,421,802 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,434,635 shares during the same period.