Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] Is Currently 36.62 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RUBY] closed the trading session at $8.73 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.44, while the highest price level was $13.70. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Rubius Therapeutics to Participate in Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™, announced that Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on December 1, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.11 percent and weekly performance of 15.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 79.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 71.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 214.22K shares, RUBY reached to a volume of 49201631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBY shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on RUBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

RUBY stock trade performance evaluation

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.63. With this latest performance, RUBY shares gained by 79.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.20 for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RUBY is now -40.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.38. Additionally, RUBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] managed to generate an average of -$732,996 per employee.Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUBY.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $666 million, or 95.00% of RUBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBY stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 38,296,526, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.99% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,227,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.29 million in RUBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $37.31 million in RUBY stock with ownership of nearly 0.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RUBY] by around 1,014,100 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,981,634 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 73,309,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,305,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,282 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 492,707 shares during the same period.