Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] moved down -1.04: Why It’s Important

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: FRBK] closed the trading session at $2.86 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.85, while the highest price level was $3.01. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.58 percent and weekly performance of -1.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 122.64K shares, FRBK reached to a volume of 4474696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRBK shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2015, representing the official price target for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock. On January 24, 2011, analysts increased their price target for FRBK shares from 2.25 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Republic First Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.08.

FRBK stock trade performance evaluation

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, FRBK shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.77. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.72.

Return on Total Capital for FRBK is now -1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.16. Additionally, FRBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] managed to generate an average of -$5,843 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRBK.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $115 million, or 70.30% of FRBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,217,986, which is approximately -0.948% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CPV PARTNERS, LLC, holding 5,606,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.03 million in FRBK stocks shares; and M3F, INC., currently with $10.08 million in FRBK stock with ownership of nearly 2.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Republic First Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Republic First Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:FRBK] by around 528,366 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,863,859 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 37,734,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,126,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRBK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,691 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 316,968 shares during the same period.