Redfin Corporation [RDFN] is 204.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ: RDFN] traded at a high on 12/14/20, posting a 7.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.31. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Home Values Drop 21% From Last Year in Northern California Town Devastated By 2018 Wildfires.

Even as most of the U.S. housing market is hot, home values are down from last year in parts of Queens and Brooklyn, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, among other places that have been hit hard by the pandemic and the shift to remote work.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Home values dropped 20.5% in October from a year before to $136,000 in the 95969 zip code in Paradise, California—an area that was devastated by record-breaking wildfires in 2018—a bigger decline than any other zip code in the U.S. This is according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, which recently analyzed zip codes where home prices are down the most in the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3297144 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Redfin Corporation stands at 5.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.85%.

The market cap for RDFN stock reached $6.47 billion, with 99.84 million shares outstanding and 96.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, RDFN reached a trading volume of 3297144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redfin Corporation [RDFN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDFN shares is $48.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Redfin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Redfin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on RDFN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redfin Corporation is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

How has RDFN stock performed recently?

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.47. With this latest performance, RDFN shares gained by 47.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.70 for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.37, while it was recorded at 58.74 for the last single week of trading, and 37.03 for the last 200 days.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redfin Corporation [RDFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.48. Redfin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.36.

Return on Total Capital for RDFN is now -16.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.39. Additionally, RDFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] managed to generate an average of -$23,928 per employee.Redfin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redfin Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redfin Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

There are presently around $5,564 million, or 89.20% of RDFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,636,194, which is approximately 5.342% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,394,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $539.85 million in RDFN stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $521.1 million in RDFN stock with ownership of nearly -10.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redfin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN] by around 6,415,900 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 9,533,490 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 70,572,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,522,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDFN stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,997,548 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,290,693 shares during the same period.