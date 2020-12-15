People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] Stock trading around $13.01 per share: What’s Next?

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.47%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that People’s United Bank Completes Sale of People’s United Insurance Agency to AssuredPartners.

People’s United Bank, N.A. a subsidiary of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) announced that it has completed the sale of People’s United Insurance Agency to AssuredPartners. The transaction was announced on September 22, 2020.

People’s United Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance brokerage serving the Northeast providing commercial and personal, as well as employee benefit insurance solutions.

Over the last 12 months, PBCT stock dropped by -21.86%. The one-year People’s United Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.41. The average equity rating for PBCT stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.60 billion, with 418.00 million shares outstanding and 415.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, PBCT stock reached a trading volume of 3462996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBCT shares is $12.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.86.

PBCT Stock Performance Analysis:

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, PBCT shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.88, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into People’s United Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.06. People’s United Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for PBCT is now 5.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.30. Additionally, PBCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] managed to generate an average of $80,043 per employee.

PBCT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, People’s United Financial Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 13.73%.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,989 million, or 75.70% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 53,714,005, which is approximately 6.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,768,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $608.46 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $477.79 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly -3.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in People’s United Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 22,009,020 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 30,848,366 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 253,777,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,635,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,267,197 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 12,606,833 shares during the same period.