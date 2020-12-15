OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell -44.08% so far this year. What now?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] loss -1.44% or -0.02 points to close at $1.37 with a heavy trading volume of 4564496 shares. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Q4 2020 net revenue increased 25% to $20.4 million from $16.3 million in Q4 2019.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Q4 2020 gross revenue increased 32% to $25.4 million from $19.2 million in Q4 2019.

It opened the trading session at $1.38, the shares rose to $1.40 and dropped to $1.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OGI points out that the company has recorded -30.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, OGI reached to a volume of 4564496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14

Trading performance analysis for OGI stock

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2612, while it was recorded at 1.4100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4676 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $34 million, or 14.14% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 19,011,805, which is approximately 57.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,529,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 million in OGI stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $1.04 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly -37.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 7,653,645 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,920,267 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 14,547,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,121,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,700 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,871,376 shares during the same period.