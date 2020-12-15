McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $240

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] gained 2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $211.92 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Through #HereForRMHC Social Challenge, McDonald’s Will Give $100 in Your Name to Ronald McDonald House Charities® as Part of $100 Million Commitment.

Join McDonald’s in rallying support for families with sick or injured children when they need it most.

McDonald’s is launching a new social challenge that will have everyone feeling the love this holiday season — especially the families who rely on Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC®) when their child becomes critically ill or injured.

McDonald’s Corporation represents 744.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $158.12 billion with the latest information. MCD stock price has been found in the range of $210.21 to $214.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 4586484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $240.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $250 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $245, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MCD stock. On November 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 230 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 300.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MCD stock

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.34, while it was recorded at 208.96 for the last single week of trading, and 198.17 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.74. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.59.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 27.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.98. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $29,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McDonald’s Corporation posted 1.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 5.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

There are presently around $106,732 million, or 68.90% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,430,203, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,194,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.64 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.09 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -1.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 972 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 18,747,584 shares. Additionally, 1,096 investors decreased positions by around 17,643,394 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 467,252,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,643,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,392,730 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,272,989 shares during the same period.