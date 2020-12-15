Market cap of Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB] reaches 191.03M – now what?

Solid Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDB] slipped around -0.82 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.79 at the close of the session, down -14.62%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Solid Biosciences Announces $90 Million Private Placement.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of institutional investors and accredited investors for a $90 million private placement, which is expected to close on or about December 15, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The private placement includes new investors Suvretta Capital Management, LLC and Aspire Capital Fund, LLC and existing investors, including RA Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors, LLC, Bain Capital Life Sciences, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, Boxer Capital, and Ikarian Capital, LLC, as well as certain board members and executive officers.

Solid Biosciences Inc. stock is now 7.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLDB Stock saw the intraday high of $5.45 and lowest of $4.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.10, which means current price is +148.19% above from all time high which was touched on 10/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, SLDB reached a trading volume of 5710097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDB shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Solid Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Solid Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has SLDB stock performed recently?

Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.47. With this latest performance, SLDB shares gained by 50.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.11 for Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SLDB is now -111.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.83. Additionally, SLDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB] managed to generate an average of -$968,785 per employee.Solid Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Solid Biosciences Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLDB.

Insider trade positions for Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]

There are presently around $124 million, or 43.00% of SLDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDB stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,749,803, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.60% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,571,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.9 million in SLDB stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $18.54 million in SLDB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solid Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDB] by around 483,762 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,442,542 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,897,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,823,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,954 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 223,526 shares during the same period.