Market cap of MICT Inc. [MICT] reaches 115.92M – now what?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.95%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that MICT’s Insurance Division Enters Into Commercial Partnership with One of China’s Largest Payment Service Providers.

– With a registered base of more than 100 Million users, the partnership will earn commissions on insurance sales made via the MICT platform.

– Expected to launch during the first quarter of 2021 and deliver significant revenues for the remainder of the year.

Over the last 12 months, MICT stock rose by 94.06%. The average equity rating for MICT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $115.92 million, with 68.58 million shares outstanding and 36.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 639.50K shares, MICT stock reached a trading volume of 3129185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MICT Inc. [MICT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 386.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

MICT Stock Performance Analysis:

MICT Inc. [MICT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, MICT shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1968, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2174 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MICT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -811.11 and a Gross Margin at -81.55. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.07.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -64.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MICT Inc. [MICT] managed to generate an average of -$95,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

MICT Inc. [MICT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.50% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 442,506, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 307,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in MICT stocks shares; and LAKEVIEW CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.4 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly -2.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 938,316 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 21,927 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 400,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,360,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 483,686 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.