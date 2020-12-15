Market cap of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] reaches 782.69M – now what?

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ: HCAC] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.85 during the day while it closed the day at $19.34. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Canoo Holdings Ltd.

– Special meeting of stockholders to approve proposed business combination with Canoo Holdings Ltd. to be held on December 21, 2020 -.

– Record date for the special meeting will be October 27, 2020 -.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock has also gained 6.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HCAC stock has inclined by 48.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.96% and gained 90.35% year-on date.

The market cap for HCAC stock reached $782.69 million, with 37.44 million shares outstanding and 29.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, HCAC reached a trading volume of 3462621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is set at 1.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

HCAC stock trade performance evaluation

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.26. With this latest performance, HCAC shares gained by 89.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.00 for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 19.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.93 for the last 200 days.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HCAC is now -2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] managed to generate an average of $386,667 per employee.Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $289 million, or 53.60% of HCAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.77% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,736,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.59 million in HCAC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $24.95 million in HCAC stock with ownership of nearly -28.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ:HCAC] by around 10,547,247 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,403,207 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 15,023,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,926,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCAC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,977,928 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 10,599,640 shares during the same period.