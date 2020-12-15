Market cap of Evelo Biosciences Inc. [EVLO] reaches 369.53M – now what?

Evelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVLO] gained 24.80% or 1.87 points to close at $9.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4157216 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Evelo Biosciences Announces New Clinical Candidate in Oncology and Presents Additional Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of EDP1503 in Patients with Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.

–EDP1908 announced as clinical candidate in oncology after showing superior preclinical activity over EDP1503––Interim clinical data for EDP1503 suggest potential of orally delivered SINTAX™ product candidates to activate systemic immunity–.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines which act in the small intestine with systemic effects, announced that it is prioritizing EDP1908 as its lead clinical candidate in oncology given its superior preclinical activity over EDP1503. The Company will halt patient recruitment in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EDP1503 and will wind down the study. The Company also announced that additional interim clinical data from its Phase 1/2 open-label study evaluating EDP1503 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) were presented in a poster session at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2020 Virtual Meeting. The presentation showed that as of a cutoff date of October 30, 2020, EDP1503 was well-tolerated, with an overall response rate (ORR) of 17 percent and a disease control rate (DCR) of 25% in the 12 patients who received the higher dose of EDP1503. These results suggest that the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, has the potential to be targeted with oral, gut-restricted medicines.

It opened the trading session at $7.564, the shares rose to $11.67 and dropped to $7.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVLO points out that the company has recorded 135.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -212.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 157.40K shares, EVLO reached to a volume of 4157216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLO shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $18 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EVLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evelo Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.85 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. [EVLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.79. With this latest performance, EVLO shares gained by 103.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.85 for Evelo Biosciences Inc. [EVLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for EVLO is now -75.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evelo Biosciences Inc. [EVLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.62. Additionally, EVLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evelo Biosciences Inc. [EVLO] managed to generate an average of -$872,163 per employee.Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evelo Biosciences Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVLO.

There are presently around $368 million, or 87.50% of EVLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVLO stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 22,900,069, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,000,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.06 million in EVLO stocks shares; and HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $28.83 million in EVLO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evelo Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Evelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVLO] by around 1,029,324 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,683,599 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 36,343,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,056,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVLO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,498 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,371,640 shares during the same period.