Market cap of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] reaches 2.04B – now what?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] closed the trading session at $11.78 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.65, while the highest price level was $11.97. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share and OP Unit payable on January 20, 2021 to holders of record on January 6, 2021. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.76 per share.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.21 percent and weekly performance of 0.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, BDN reached to a volume of 3211427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BDN shares from 17 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.21.

BDN stock trade performance evaluation

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, BDN shares gained by 16.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.48, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.91 and a Gross Margin at +25.39. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.15. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $100,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brandywine Realty Trust posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,176 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,874,865, which is approximately -3.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,673,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.66 million in BDN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $118.17 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 284.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 16,616,442 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 18,161,481 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 149,922,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,700,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 939,385 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,097,990 shares during the same period.