Market Analysts see The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.59%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that MRM Names Ronald Ng Global Chief Creative Officer.

MRM, a leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, announced it has named Ronald Ng EVP, Global Chief Creative Officer, who will be based in the agency’s New York office. Ng moves to MRM from his role as Global Chief Creative Officer at Isobar.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Kate MacNevin, Global CEO, MRM, said, “Ronald is an incredible talent with a passion for creative technology and a record of innovation that makes him the perfect global creative leader for MRM as we continue to leverage data, analytics and technology capabilities across our network, and expand our offerings in a creatively synchronized way to solve brand challenges for our clients.”.

Over the last 12 months, IPG stock rose by 2.91%. The one-year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.48. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.14 billion, with 389.60 million shares outstanding and 387.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, IPG stock reached a trading volume of 4952621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $22.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price from $19 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on IPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.48, while it was recorded at 23.72 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 15.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.95. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $12,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 1.80%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,065 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,407,871, which is approximately -0.832% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 42,724,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $925.92 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -7.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 22,562,717 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 29,096,754 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 330,833,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,493,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,395,432 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,784,490 shares during the same period.