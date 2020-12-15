Market Analysts see Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] traded at a low on 12/14/20, posting a -1.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.03. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Pam Lifford and Thomas R. Greco Join Tapestry, Inc. Board of Directors.

Brings Board Membership to Ten.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, announced that Pam Lifford and Tom Greco have been appointed to Tapestry’s Board of Directors. The appointments of Ms. Lifford and Mr. Greco to the Board bring the membership to ten, including nine independent directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3859485 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tapestry Inc. stands at 3.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $8.13 billion, with 276.80 million shares outstanding and 276.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3859485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $26, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TPR stock. On September 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 20 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 168.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.52, while it was recorded at 29.42 for the last single week of trading, and 17.15 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 27.12%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $7,002 million, or 89.60% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,308,599, which is approximately -5.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,354,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $736.05 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $650.97 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 19.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 41,892,264 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 47,267,416 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 152,040,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,200,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,727,608 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 21,214,086 shares during the same period.