Market Analysts see Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] slipped around -1.42 points on Friday, while shares priced at $40.23 at the close of the session, down -3.41%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Scientific Games Will Supply Lottery Instant Games, e-Instants And Latest Generation WAVE™ Retailer Technology For SISAL In Morocco.

African Lottery Market a First for Company’s Rapidly Expanding Lottery Tech Business.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) will supply and deploy lottery instant games, e-instant digital games, and WAVE lottery retailer terminals to SISAL S.p.A. (“SISAL”) in Morocco beginning this month. This represents a very important step in Scientific Games’ objective of dramatically growing its footprint in the rapidly developing African lottery market.

Scientific Games Corporation stock is now 50.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGMS Stock saw the intraday high of $42.42 and lowest of $40.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.90, which means current price is +969.95% above from all time high which was touched on 12/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, SGMS reached a trading volume of 4354049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $35.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on SGMS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SGMS shares from 30 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has SGMS stock performed recently?

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.26. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 18.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.22 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.76, while it was recorded at 40.34 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +43.47. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.82.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 133.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$13,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scientific Games Corporation posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -309.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMS.

Insider trade positions for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

There are presently around $3,460 million, or 91.10% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,381,347, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,110,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.52 million in SGMS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $346.74 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 34,139,248 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 5,397,370 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 46,474,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,010,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,199,857 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 784,520 shares during the same period.