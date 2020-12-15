Market Analysts see Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gaining to $370. Time to buy?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] gained 1.14% or 3.73 points to close at $331.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3545982 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend and $6 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share, a 10 percent increase over the previous dividend of 40 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on February 9, 2021 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $6 billion of its Class A common stock.

It opened the trading session at $329.00, the shares rose to $338.75 and dropped to $327.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MA points out that the company has recorded 8.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, MA reached to a volume of 3545982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $359.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $314, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 8.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 55.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for MA stock

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 330.60, while it was recorded at 333.55 for the last single week of trading, and 305.61 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.47. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.08.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 71.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 143.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.63. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $436,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mastercard Incorporated posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 10.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $247,103 million, or 77.50% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,813,941, which is approximately -1.523% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,051,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.2 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.97 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -1.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,035 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 23,414,551 shares. Additionally, 1,029 investors decreased positions by around 27,659,855 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 695,121,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 746,195,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,655,921 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,655,238 shares during the same period.