Market Analysts see Lennar Corporation [LEN] gaining to $77. Time to buy?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] traded at a high on 12/14/20, posting a 2.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $74.68. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Lennar Corporation’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call To Be Broadcast Live On The Internet.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced that the Company will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended November 30, 2020 after the market closes on December 16, 2020. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on December 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar’s website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3145317 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lennar Corporation stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $22.65 billion, with 308.89 million shares outstanding and 285.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 3145317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $89.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $77 to $94, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on LEN stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LEN shares from 78 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.93, while it was recorded at 72.92 for the last single week of trading, and 64.93 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.27 and a Gross Margin at +20.28. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.24.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 9.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $181,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lennar Corporation posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $19,561 million, or 96.50% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,001,069, which is approximately -3.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,759,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 21,634,886 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 18,382,097 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 221,913,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,930,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,805,614 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,216,453 shares during the same period.