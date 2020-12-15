Market Analysts see IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE: INFO] traded at a low on 12/14/20, posting a -0.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $88.97. The company report on December 12, 2020 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Companies; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EIGI, CKH, UROV, PNM, INFO.





The results of the trading session contributed to over 3692822 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IHS Markit Ltd. stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for INFO stock reached $37.68 billion, with 397.80 million shares outstanding and 395.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, INFO reached a trading volume of 3692822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFO shares is $101.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for IHS Markit Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $90 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IHS Markit Ltd. stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INFO shares from 63 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IHS Markit Ltd. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFO in the course of the last twelve months was 70.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has INFO stock performed recently?

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, INFO shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.71, while it was recorded at 90.07 for the last single week of trading, and 75.59 for the last 200 days.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +49.48. IHS Markit Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.39.

Return on Total Capital for INFO is now 7.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.90. Additionally, INFO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] managed to generate an average of $32,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.IHS Markit Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IHS Markit Ltd. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHS Markit Ltd. go to 10.90%.

Insider trade positions for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]

There are presently around $33,387 million, or 91.00% of INFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,597,070, which is approximately -4.825% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,086,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in INFO stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $1.96 billion in INFO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IHS Markit Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE:INFO] by around 24,664,542 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 26,359,796 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 324,241,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,265,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFO stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,342,943 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,695,422 shares during the same period.