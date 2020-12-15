Market Analysts see Exelon Corporation [EXC] falling to $42. Time to buy?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $41.06 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.03, while the highest price level was $42.09. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Brookfield Renewable Acquires Distributed Generation Platform, Increasing Total Portfolio to Approximately 2,000 Megawatts of Operating and Under Development Distributed Generation in the U.S.

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Brookfield Renewable agreed to acquire a scale distributed generation platform comprising 360 megawatts across nearly 600 sites in the U.S., a development pipeline of over 700 megawatts and a dedicated development and PPA origination team with a proven track record.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.94 percent and weekly performance of -0.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 4020069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $41 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.42, while it was recorded at 41.17 for the last single week of trading, and 38.27 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.72.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.05. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $89,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -2.40%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,715 million, or 81.00% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,299,143, which is approximately -1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 78,084,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.96 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -1.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 40,576,818 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 44,901,698 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 686,938,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,417,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,714,972 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,087,202 shares during the same period.