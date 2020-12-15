Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] moved down -4.74: Why It’s Important

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.9927 during the day while it closed the day at $9.45. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Lithium Americas announces Final Environmental Impact Statement filed for the Thacker Pass Project.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement (“Final EIS”) for the Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass” or the “Project”) by the United States Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”). Thacker Pass, located north of Winnemucca, Nevada, USA, is 100% owned by Lithium Nevada Corp. (“Lithium Nevada”), a US corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“The publication of the Final EIS is the culmination of more than a decade of work studying, exploring and developing the Thacker Pass project,” commented Jon Evans, President and CEO. “Thacker Pass has the potential to provide future sources of high-quality lithium chemicals critical for establishing a strong domestic lithium supply chain required to support a low-carbon economy.”.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock has also loss -7.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LAC stock has inclined by 15.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 136.25% and gained 198.11% year-on date.

The market cap for LAC stock reached $996.18 million, with 105.42 million shares outstanding and 69.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 4452009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.59 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.31, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.69 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -11.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of $1,880,633 per employee.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71 million, or 16.59% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,488,265, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 30.26% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,078,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 million in LAC stocks shares; and SCOTIA CAPITAL INC., currently with $4.34 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly -31.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 5,732,678 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,507,221 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 751,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,488,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,183,373 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 214,392 shares during the same period.