Wednesday, December 16, 2020
type here...
Finance

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $25

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] gained 2.65% on the last trading session, reaching $23.63 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Liberty Global to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be presenting at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Liberty Global may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. The presentation will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL.

Liberty Global plc represents 389.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.20 billion with the latest information. LBTYK stock price has been found in the range of $23.13 to $23.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 4277636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for LBTYK stock

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.22, while it was recorded at 23.30 for the last single week of trading, and 20.57 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.14. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of -$75,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]

There are presently around $7,059 million, or 78.24% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 54,555,407, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, holding 26,260,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $620.53 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $462.88 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly -30.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 22,347,926 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 36,045,408 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 240,321,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,714,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,394,275 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,169 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleRepublic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] moved down -1.04: Why It’s Important
Next articleMarket cap of Evelo Biosciences Inc. [EVLO] reaches 369.53M – now what?

More articles

Finance

Market Analysts see Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Lordstown Motors Corp. traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 9.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.71. The...
Read more
Finance

why Chevron Corporation [CVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.40

Misty Lee - 0
Chevron Corporation slipped around -0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $89.37 at the close of the session, down -0.08%. The company...
Read more
Finance

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] is 628.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
VivoPower International PLC traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 19.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.65. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.