JP Morgan slashes price target on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] – find out why.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.80%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report Reveals Widespread Remote Work Has Broad-Reaching Effects on Cybersecurity.

Report reveals 68% of organizations that fell victim to an intrusion experienced an additional intrusion attempt, and traditional antivirus solutions failed in 40% of observed incidents.

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, announced the release of the annual CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report, which brings together the insights and observations of CrowdStrike’s global incident response (IR) and proactive services teams in 2020. The report not only provides an in-depth look into how adversaries are adapting to ’s realities but also offers recommendations for organizations to improve their cybersecurity readiness in 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CRWD stock rose by 251.75%. The one-year CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.53. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.34 billion, with 219.40 million shares outstanding and 186.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, CRWD stock reached a trading volume of 3271263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $182.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $150 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $122 to $176, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 9.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 154.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 26.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 251.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.57, while it was recorded at 174.67 for the last single week of trading, and 105.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.34 and a Gross Margin at +70.55. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$61,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CRWD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,147 million, or 72.30% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,980,079, which is approximately 15.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,136,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.4 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly -35.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 23,955,680 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 26,778,450 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 82,449,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,183,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,132,149 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,195,699 shares during the same period.