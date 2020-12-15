Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] Is Currently -8.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] closed the trading session at $0.54 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.54, while the highest price level was $0.60. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Golden Minerals Completes Drill Program at its Yoquivo Gold-Silver District in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed a 3,400-meter, 15-hole drill campaign at its Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale property in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Yoquivo covers a large, low-sulfidation epithermal vein system with limited historic production. The Company has identified four separate vein systems in which surface sampling has returned grades up to 4,050 g/t silver and 27.7 g/t gold from surface. See Golden Minerals’ press release dated Oct. 31, 2018 for details: AUMN Identifies High-Grade Veins at Yoquivo.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 73.87 percent and weekly performance of -12.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, AUMN reached to a volume of 4760522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74.

AUMN stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.63. With this latest performance, AUMN shares gained by 17.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4856, while it was recorded at 0.5892 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3853 for the last 200 days.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.19 and a Gross Margin at -1.06. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.68.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -124.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 31.40% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,290,983, which is approximately 40.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,104,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in AUMN stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.43 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly 42.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Minerals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 1,111,094 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 708,990 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,428,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,248,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,533 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 16,990 shares during the same period.