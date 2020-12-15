Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Revenue clocked in at $5.57 billion, down -8.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] closed the trading session at $23.73 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.72, while the highest price level was $24.63. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution.

The Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust [NYSE:FTF] (CUSIP 35472T101) has declared a dividend of $0.0770 per common share payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2020. It is currently estimated that $0.0334 per share represents net investment income and $0.0436 per share represents return of principal.

The Fund adopted a managed distribution plan and will make monthly distributions to common shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 10 percent, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares. The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in that month on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 10 percent of the previous month’s average NAV, divided by 12. Management will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 3545164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $24 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.05.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 19.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.81, while it was recorded at 24.05 for the last single week of trading, and 20.30 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.65 and a Gross Margin at +66.68. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 9.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.15. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $66,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to 1.48%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,584 million, or 49.10% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,777,385, which is approximately -4.422% of the company’s market cap and around 18.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,452,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $675.17 million in BEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $652.44 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -14.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 14,075,592 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 23,763,853 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 197,484,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,324,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,044,752 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,369,338 shares during the same period.