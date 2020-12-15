Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 billion, up 22.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FOSL] slipped around -3.64 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.65 at the close of the session, down -27.35%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Fossil Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 3, 2020.

Third Quarter Summary.

Fossil Group Inc. stock is now 22.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FOSL Stock saw the intraday high of $13.61 and lowest of $9.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.43, which means current price is +258.92% above from all time high which was touched on 12/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, FOSL reached a trading volume of 6344599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]?

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Fossil Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Fossil Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on FOSL stock. On February 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FOSL shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fossil Group Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOSL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has FOSL stock performed recently?

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.14. With this latest performance, FOSL shares gained by 29.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 12.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +49.13. Fossil Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.36.

Return on Total Capital for FOSL is now 1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.83. Additionally, FOSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] managed to generate an average of -$5,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Fossil Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fossil Group Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fossil Group Inc. go to 14.90%.

Insider trade positions for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]

There are presently around $415 million, or 93.30% of FOSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOSL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,416,615, which is approximately 0.138% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,902,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.64 million in FOSL stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $42.19 million in FOSL stock with ownership of nearly -8.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fossil Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FOSL] by around 1,785,640 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,868,488 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 35,309,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,964,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOSL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 817,711 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,073,377 shares during the same period.