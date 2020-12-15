For Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], Analyst sees a rise to $53. What next?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] traded at a low on 12/14/20, posting a -0.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.53. The company report on December 15, 2020 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LVS, ZSAN and ICPT.

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)Class Period: February 27, 2016 – September 15, 2020Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 21, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4624142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for LVS stock reached $43.60 billion, with 764.00 million shares outstanding and 330.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 4624142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $59.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $47, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LVS shares from 62 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.54, while it was recorded at 57.43 for the last single week of trading, and 48.60 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.64.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now 20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.25. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 245.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] managed to generate an average of $53,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -9.61%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $16,498 million, or 39.60% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,472,199, which is approximately -2.688% of the company’s market cap and around 56.71% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,933,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in LVS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $879.44 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 55.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 45,053,171 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 35,476,591 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 211,321,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,851,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,136,063 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,379,246 shares during the same period.