For Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] price surged by 1.44 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Howmet Aerospace Elects Sharon Barner to Board of Directors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announces that its Board of Directors has elected Sharon Barner, Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Cummins Inc., to serve as an independent director on the Board, effective April 1, 2021.

“Sharon brings to the Howmet Board extensive business and legal perspectives that will be complementary to our current board and which are highly valued in our evolving, competitive environment,” said John C. Plant, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 3531804 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.35M shares. Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares reached a high of $27.41 and dropped to a low of $26.515 until finishing in the latest session at $26.81.

The one-year HWM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.59. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HWM shares from 21 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 25.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.30 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.19, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 17.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.31.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.69. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $11,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HWM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,302 million, or 89.70% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 41,565,658, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 41,565,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in HWM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -3.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 37,543,236 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 45,926,539 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 338,078,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,548,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,937,850 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 7,535,921 shares during the same period.