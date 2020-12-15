For Calix Inc. [CALX], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Calix Inc. [NYSE: CALX] gained 17.18% or 4.26 points to close at $29.06 with a heavy trading volume of 4015041 shares. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Calix Partners With Arlo, a Leading Internet-Connected Camera Brand, Expanding the CSP’s Ability to Offer the Ultimate Home Experience With the Revenue EDGE.

The latest addition to EDGE Suites allows service providers to capture the demand for smart home connected camera solutions, grow revenue through fully managed services, and monetize their investment in fiber networks.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the addition of a leading internet-connected camera brand Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) to the expanding ecosystem of Revenue EDGE solutions. Calix will offer the revenue-generating Arlo connected camera solution as part of EDGE Suites so communications service providers (CSP) can deliver industry-leading video monitoring and do-it-yourself (DIY) security to their subscribers. This new offering will be fully integrated into the Calix Cloud® platform, meaning CSPs can quickly go to market with almost zero integration (as the new service is pre-integrated into Calix Support Cloud) and achieve the highest level of sales success through the power of real-time behavioral data with Calix Marketing Cloud. The Arlo offering is particularly exciting for CSPs that have invested in fiber networks as it allows subscribers to add a powerful service that leverages the upload potential of a symmetrical fiber offering.

It opened the trading session at $25.10, the shares rose to $29.25 and dropped to $25.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CALX points out that the company has recorded 111.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -418.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 864.32K shares, CALX reached to a volume of 4015041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Calix Inc. [CALX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALX shares is $31.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Calix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Calix Inc. stock. On February 15, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CALX shares from 9 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calix Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALX in the course of the last twelve months was 120.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for CALX stock

Calix Inc. [CALX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.86. With this latest performance, CALX shares gained by 20.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 260.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for Calix Inc. [CALX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.45, while it was recorded at 25.46 for the last single week of trading, and 16.46 for the last 200 days.

Calix Inc. [CALX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calix Inc. [CALX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.53 and a Gross Margin at +45.33. Calix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.17.

Return on Total Capital for CALX is now -44.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calix Inc. [CALX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.14. Additionally, CALX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calix Inc. [CALX] managed to generate an average of -$23,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Calix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Calix Inc. [CALX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calix Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calix Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Calix Inc. [CALX]

There are presently around $1,318 million, or 74.80% of CALX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,611,300, which is approximately 8.342% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 3,156,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.72 million in CALX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.94 million in CALX stock with ownership of nearly 3.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Calix Inc. [NYSE:CALX] by around 9,737,864 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 6,564,855 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 29,052,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,355,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,562,827 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,147,802 shares during the same period.